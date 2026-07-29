FIFA's Bold $20 Billion Play: Controversy Over World Cup Future

FIFA announced ambitious plans to create a $20 billion subsidiary, FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), to manage the World Cup and other events. The proposal includes offering up to 20% stakes to external investors, a move that stirred controversy with UEFA, which accused FIFA of selling the sport's essence.

The initiative seeks to raise up to $4.2 billion through private investment, with Thrive Capital, led by Joshua Kushner, expected to guide the investor group. FIFA defends the decision, emphasizing the reinvestment of profits to boost global football participation. It has drawn sharp criticism, particularly from UEFA, Europe's football authority.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, who has openly disagreed with several FIFA decisions, viewed the move as a misuse of football's heritage. Critics argue that the plan focuses more on financial gain than the sport itself. FIFA seeks to present the proposal to member associations, aiming for a unanimous decision to push forward.