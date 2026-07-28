Keiko Fujimori Takes the Helm: Peru's First Elected Female President

Keiko Fujimori will be inaugurated as Peru's president, marking a shift towards conservativism across Latin America. This victory signifies her political comeback and establishes her as the first elected female head of state in Peru, following numerous failed attempts. Her presidency aims to strengthen ties with the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 15:30 IST
Keiko Fujimori Takes the Helm: Peru's First Elected Female President
  • Country:
  • Peru

Keiko Fujimori will be sworn in as Peru's president on Tuesday, marking the emergence of the first-ever elected female head of state in the country. Her election represents both a continuation of the Fujimori political dynasty and aligns with a growing conservative tilt in the region.

Fujimori, daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, secured her victory in a closely contested runoff election in June. Her success underscores a broader Latin American trend of electing leaders who promise stronger crime policies and international cooperation, particularly with the United States.

The incoming administration has faced fierce criticism and allegations of electoral fraud from defeated rival Roberto Sanchez, who leads the left-wing opposition. Fujimori’s ability to maintain a stable government will depend on winning over a skeptical populace and navigating a fragmented Congress, as Peru manages its economic challenges amid external pressures.

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