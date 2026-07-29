Escalating Tensions: Drone Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities Intercepted

Saudi Arabia intercepted several drones launched from Iraq targeting its key Eastern Province's oil facilities. This marks the second such attack in two days. Iraq launched an investigation, and Saudi Arabia warns it will retaliate if necessary, urging Iraq to prevent further attacks from its soil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 02:01 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 02:01 IST
Escalating Tensions: Drone Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities Intercepted
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  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday that its air defenses successfully intercepted and destroyed multiple drones launched from Iraqi territory, aimed at oil facilities in the vital Eastern Province.

This incident represents the second attack in less than 48 hours, escalating tensions as Riyadh demands Iraq prevent its land from being a staging ground for assaults against Saudi infrastructure.

Defense ministry spokesperson Turki al-Maliki attributed the drone launches to Iran-backed militias, asserting Saudi Arabia's right to defend itself and respond appropriately. In response, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has initiated an investigation to ensure Iraq does not become a launchpad for neighboring attacks.

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