Escalating Tensions: Drone Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities Intercepted

Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday that its air defenses successfully intercepted and destroyed multiple drones launched from Iraqi territory, aimed at oil facilities in the vital Eastern Province.

This incident represents the second attack in less than 48 hours, escalating tensions as Riyadh demands Iraq prevent its land from being a staging ground for assaults against Saudi infrastructure.

Defense ministry spokesperson Turki al-Maliki attributed the drone launches to Iran-backed militias, asserting Saudi Arabia's right to defend itself and respond appropriately. In response, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has initiated an investigation to ensure Iraq does not become a launchpad for neighboring attacks.