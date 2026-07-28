Stray Drones Trigger Finnish Airspace Closure on Russian Border

Finland announced the closure of a portion of its airspace along the Russian border, highlighting growing concerns over military drones straying into its territory. The Finnish military made the decision amid reports of Ukrainian drones accidentally entering the airspace, possibly due to Russian signal interference.

As drones targeting Russia find their way into various NATO regions, including Finland and the Baltic states, tensions rise over the potential spread of the conflict in Ukraine to its neighboring regions. Finnish authorities emphasized the need to ensure safety and preparedness for any unauthorized drone entries.

The defense spokesperson refrained from revealing the precise sources of the drone activity intelligence, citing operational sensitivity. Both Ukraine and NATO have accused Russia of disrupting drone navigation, while Russia accuses Ukraine of deliberate trespasses.