Moscow has dismissed Romanian accusations that Russian drones violated its airspace as unfounded. The Russian Foreign Ministry vowed to respond to the expulsion of a Russian diplomat by Romania, alleging Bucharest is trying to mask the negative effects of its support for Ukraine.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that the Romanian public would likely prefer a more balanced stance on the conflict. She emphasized that the incidents were staged and criticised Romania’s leadership for its approach.

Romania, a NATO member, justified its diplomat's expulsion, citing repeated airspace violations. Recently, Romanian pilots downed drones from Russia, amid fears of escalating tensions following a drone crash injuring civilians in May.