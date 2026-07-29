Romania and Russia's Tense Drone Encounters

Tensions are rising between Russia and Romania after Romanian pilots shot down Russian drones in their airspace. Romania expelled a Russian diplomat, sparking a response from Moscow. The confrontation highlights the ongoing conflict and differing stances on the war between Russia and Ukraine, with local demands for common sense resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 01:52 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 01:52 IST
Romania and Russia's Tense Drone Encounters
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Moscow has dismissed Romanian accusations that Russian drones violated its airspace as unfounded. The Russian Foreign Ministry vowed to respond to the expulsion of a Russian diplomat by Romania, alleging Bucharest is trying to mask the negative effects of its support for Ukraine.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that the Romanian public would likely prefer a more balanced stance on the conflict. She emphasized that the incidents were staged and criticised Romania’s leadership for its approach.

Romania, a NATO member, justified its diplomat's expulsion, citing repeated airspace violations. Recently, Romanian pilots downed drones from Russia, amid fears of escalating tensions following a drone crash injuring civilians in May.

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