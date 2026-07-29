Tragic Fate: A Deported Couple's Struggle Ends in Guatemala

A Guatemalan couple, Nixon Giovanni Perez and Glendy Marisol Gonzalez, were found dead in a sugarcane field in southwestern Guatemala after deportation from the U.S. Their 1-year-old daughter was found alive beside them. Their deaths highlight the dangers deported immigrants face amidst increased deportations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 03:29 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 03:29 IST
Tragic Fate: A Deported Couple's Struggle Ends in Guatemala
  • Country:
  • Guatemala

The tragic discovery of Nixon Giovanni Perez, 43, and Glendy Marisol Gonzalez, 20s, in a sugarcane field in southwestern Guatemala underscores the perils facing deported immigrants. Found with their hands bound and fatal wounds, the couple's story has drawn attention to the migration crisis exacerbated by mass deportations from the United States.

Nixon Perez was deported last year after immigration authorities detained him and his brother in Overland, Missouri. Fleeing from violence and poverty in their homeland, Perez's wife, Glendy, voluntarily returned to Guatemala, fearing for her family's safety and well-being in the U.S. despite an impending asylum court date.

Their deaths have shocked communities on both sides of the border. The Missouri Workers Center plans a vigil to honor the couple, highlighting the ongoing struggles of migrant families. Amid a significant rise in deportations, Guatemala's government announced new security measures to combat organized crime amid escalating violence.

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