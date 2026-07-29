SK Hynix Surges in Q2 with Record Profits Boosted by AI Demand

SK Hynix, one of South Korea's leading chipmakers, has reported a substantial 557% surge in quarterly operating profits, hitting a record high.

The dramatic increase is largely due to a robust demand for advanced memory chips, as major technology companies intensify their investments in AI data centers.

Posting an operating profit of 60.5 trillion won for the April-June period, the company saw impressive growth compared to 9.2 trillion won the previous year, despite missing the 64 trillion won forecast by LSEG SmartEstimate due to its focus on high-end memory chips.