SK Hynix Surges in Q2 with Record Profits Boosted by AI Demand

SK Hynix, a prominent South Korean chipmaker, reported a staggering 557% increase in quarterly operating profit. The surge is attributed to the growing demand for advanced memory chips as technology companies invest in AI data centers. The company's Q2 profit reached 60.5 trillion won, driven by strong performance in the AI sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 04:26 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 04:26 IST
SK Hynix Surges in Q2 with Record Profits Boosted by AI Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

SK Hynix, one of South Korea's leading chipmakers, has reported a substantial 557% surge in quarterly operating profits, hitting a record high.

The dramatic increase is largely due to a robust demand for advanced memory chips, as major technology companies intensify their investments in AI data centers.

Posting an operating profit of 60.5 trillion won for the April-June period, the company saw impressive growth compared to 9.2 trillion won the previous year, despite missing the 64 trillion won forecast by LSEG SmartEstimate due to its focus on high-end memory chips.

TRENDING

1
Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO

Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO

United States
2
Boeing 737 MAX Seat Installation Error Prompts FAA Directive

Boeing 737 MAX Seat Installation Error Prompts FAA Directive

United States
3
Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO Amidst Trade Tensions

Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO Amidst Trade Tensions

United States
4
Dollar Dominates Amid Rate Hike Speculation

Dollar Dominates Amid Rate Hike Speculation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

More Money Isn't Enough: Kenya Study Reveals the Secret to Creating High-Growth Businesses

Higher Education’s GenAI Dilemma: Innovate Without Losing Integrity

Selling Online, Staying Afloat: How E-Commerce Reshapes Rural Resilience

G7’s Green Growth Puzzle: Why Clean Energy Alone Will Not Deliver a Sustainable Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026