U.S. Agrees to License Patriot Missiles to Ukraine
U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to grant Ukraine licenses for Patriot missiles, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The announcement was made during Zelenskiy's appearance on Fox News. The two leaders also discussed potential co-production with strong U.S. military companies.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump has committed to providing Ukraine with licenses for Patriot missiles, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed on Tuesday evening.
In an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Zelenskiy stated, "He accepted that he will give us licenses."
Zelenskiy also held talks with representatives from major U.S. military manufacturers, expressing optimism about future co-production possibilities.
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