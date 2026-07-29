Turbulent Waters: US and Saudi Strikes Heighten Middle East Tensions

The United States and Saudi Arabia executed joint airstrikes targeting Iran-backed groups in Iraq, marking a significant military move in the Middle East. This joint action follows President Trump's suspension of a bombing campaign. Iran, in response, rejected an Omani proposal relating to the management of the Strait of Hormuz.

Amid renewed conflict, oil prices have surged for the first time since the U.S. and Israel initiated hostilities earlier this year. The joint strikes in Iraq were a retaliation for drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities, highlighting the deep-rooted geopolitical tensions involving Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Iran proxies.

Iraq's government, which maintains ties with both Tehran and Washington, convened an urgent meeting, illustrating the complexities at play. The developments have also affected regional alliances, with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards responding with ballistic missile strikes on U.S. installations.