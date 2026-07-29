Tensions Rise as Iraqi PM Cancels Saudi Meeting

Tensions between Iraq and Saudi Arabia have escalated as Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi called off a scheduled meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah. The cancellation comes in the wake of attacks by pro-Iran Iraqi militia on the kingdom.

The assaults have provoked a swift and combined reaction from Washington and Riyadh. The U.S. and Saudi Arabia executed joint operations striking Iran-backed factions within Iraq overnight, highlighting the growing strain over regional security dynamics.

The situation underscores the fragile geopolitical landscape in the Middle East, as nations navigate alliances and confrontations with influential neighbors.