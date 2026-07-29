Ugandan Opposition Leader Kizza Besigye's Courtroom Collapse Sparks Concern

Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye, known for his strong stance against President Yoweri Museveni, collapsed in a Kampala courtroom on Wednesday. He was attending a session in his treason trial, a case widely regarded as politically driven.

Besigye, age 70, and his aide Obeid Lutale have been detained since November 2024 following their repatriation from Kenya. Despite denying the charges, their numerous bail applications have been consistently rejected. "Besigye collapsed... just standing when it happened," reported Harold Kaija, a senior official in the People's Front for Freedom.

The incident has intensified scrutiny from local and international human rights advocates. Calls for Besigye's release have been backed by the Commonwealth. Critics continue to highlight the broader issues of human rights violations in Uganda, pointing to the harsh treatment of political dissenters.