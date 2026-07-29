Senate Standoff: Fauci Declines to Testify Amid 'Unhinged' Accusations

Anthony Fauci, retired infectious disease expert, refused to testify at a Senate hearing, citing constitutional rights against self-incrimination, while accusing Senator Rand Paul of an obsessive vendetta. Fauci was criticized for his pandemic response and became a central figure of anger from conservatives regarding COVID-19 measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 22:39 IST
Senate Standoff: Fauci Declines to Testify Amid 'Unhinged' Accusations
Anthony Fauci
  • Country:
  • United States

In a contentious Senate hearing, Dr. Anthony Fauci declined to respond to inquiries from lawmakers, invoking his Fifth Amendment rights. Dr. Fauci, the former face of the U.S. COVID-19 response, faced accusations led by Senator Rand Paul, claiming Fauci had misled Congress regarding virus research funding and pandemic directives.

Paul, a Republican senator, has long targeted Fauci, and his charges include lying about the origins of COVID-19 and supporting gain-of-function research in Wuhan. Fauci's decision not to testify stirred political tensions further, leading to a scheduled vote on holding him in contempt.

The hearing highlighted the ongoing divide over pandemic policies, with Fauci maintaining his innocence. Critics continue to scrutinize his decisions amid partisan criticism, while a preemptive pardon from President Biden protects Fauci from potential legal retribution tied to COVID-related actions.

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