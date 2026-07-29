Fauci vs. Paul: A Senate Showdown on COVID Origins

On Wednesday, Anthony Fauci, the former chief U.S. infectious disease expert, is scheduled to testify before the Senate Homeland Security Committee. He is doing so under a subpoena issued by Senator Rand Paul, a longstanding critic.

Senator Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, has persistently called for Fauci's indictment and accused him of lying to Congress about alleged National Institutes of Health funding for gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China. Fauci denies these accusations and insists that he has testified truthfully in front of Congress multiple times.

Ahead of the hearing, Paul released a lengthy collection of Fauci's diary entries from the pandemic era, claiming they challenge the official narrative. The debate around Fauci's testimony also reignites discussions about COVID-19’s origins, as recent evaluations by U.S. intelligence agencies remain inconclusive.