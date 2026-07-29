Fauci vs. Paul: A Senate Showdown on COVID Origins
Former U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci is set to testify before the Senate Homeland Security Committee under subpoena, while longtime critic Senator Rand Paul continues to press accusations of deception regarding gain-of-function research funding and the origins of COVID-19.
- Country:
- United States
On Wednesday, Anthony Fauci, the former chief U.S. infectious disease expert, is scheduled to testify before the Senate Homeland Security Committee. He is doing so under a subpoena issued by Senator Rand Paul, a longstanding critic.
Senator Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, has persistently called for Fauci's indictment and accused him of lying to Congress about alleged National Institutes of Health funding for gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China. Fauci denies these accusations and insists that he has testified truthfully in front of Congress multiple times.
Ahead of the hearing, Paul released a lengthy collection of Fauci's diary entries from the pandemic era, claiming they challenge the official narrative. The debate around Fauci's testimony also reignites discussions about COVID-19’s origins, as recent evaluations by U.S. intelligence agencies remain inconclusive.