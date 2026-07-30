U.S. and Israel Weigh Options Against Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

In a crucial meeting at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deliberated over potential strategies to counter Iran's nuclear activities. Israeli officials revealed that discussions covered a range of approaches, from negotiated deals to economic pressures and the possibility of military strikes.

Despite prior tensions between the two leaders, stemming from leaked discussions about Israeli intelligence, the meeting proceeded without a definitive push towards military action. Instead, Netanyahu introduced new ideas, while Trump retained decision-making control, according to officials familiar with the talks.

The complex geopolitical landscape was further complicated by Tehran's retaliatory strikes following a separate, recent U.S. bombing campaign. Israel, asserting its right to self-defense, pledged strong reaction if provoked, underscoring its stance against Iran's nuclear aspirations amidst a turbulent global oil market.