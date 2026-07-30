Trump Vows Strong Response to Iran After Military Attack

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the United States plans to hit Iran 'very hard' following a recent attack on U.S. military forces in Jordan. The president made his remarks while speaking to reporters at the White House.

The attack marks a tense moment in U.S.-Iran relations, with Trump indicating that while the door for future agreements remains open, immediate retaliatory measures will be a priority. 'So it's our turn,' Trump asserted, highlighting the urgency of the response.

Additionally, Trump revealed he had been briefed on a separate incident involving a drone attack on tankers off Egypt, further complicating the geopolitical scenario in the region.