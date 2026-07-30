Trump Vows Strong Response to Iran After Military Attack

In response to a recent attack on the U.S. military in Jordan, President Donald Trump announced plans to retaliate strongly against Iran. Speaking at the White House, Trump indicated that Washington remains open to future agreements but emphasized immediate punitive measures. He also mentioned being updated on a drone attack near Egypt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 01:00 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 01:00 IST
Trump Vows Strong Response to Iran After Military Attack
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the United States plans to hit Iran 'very hard' following a recent attack on U.S. military forces in Jordan. The president made his remarks while speaking to reporters at the White House.

The attack marks a tense moment in U.S.-Iran relations, with Trump indicating that while the door for future agreements remains open, immediate retaliatory measures will be a priority. 'So it's our turn,' Trump asserted, highlighting the urgency of the response.

Additionally, Trump revealed he had been briefed on a separate incident involving a drone attack on tankers off Egypt, further complicating the geopolitical scenario in the region.

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