Meta's Cash Flow Crisis: AI Investments Trigger Financial Strain

Meta Platforms has reported a staggering 91% drop in free cash flow, highlighting the financial burden of its extensive AI investments amidst uncertain outcomes. The social media giant revealed a reduced free cash flow of $784 million for the second quarter, a sharp decline from $8.55 billion the previous year.

Following this announcement, Meta's shares fell about 5% in extended trading. The company has also adjusted its capital expenditure and total expenses outlooks, projecting 2026 capital expenditure to range between $130 billion and $145 billion, up from a previous forecast of $125 billion to $145 billion.

Meta's situation mirrors that of Alphabet, which recently reported a negative cash flow for the first time, fueling investor concerns about the aggressive spending by major tech companies on AI. The trend suggests a potential $1 trillion spending spree in the coming year, driven by a race to enhance AI capabilities.