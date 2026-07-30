Meta's Cash Flow Crisis: AI Investments Trigger Financial Strain
Meta Platforms has reported a dramatic 91% reduction in free cash flow, attributing the decline to costly AI investments. The company's updated forecasts indicate a higher capital expenditure and total expenses. This underscores a broader trend of tech giants facing financial pressure from massive AI-related spending.
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Meta Platforms has reported a staggering 91% drop in free cash flow, highlighting the financial burden of its extensive AI investments amidst uncertain outcomes. The social media giant revealed a reduced free cash flow of $784 million for the second quarter, a sharp decline from $8.55 billion the previous year.
Following this announcement, Meta's shares fell about 5% in extended trading. The company has also adjusted its capital expenditure and total expenses outlooks, projecting 2026 capital expenditure to range between $130 billion and $145 billion, up from a previous forecast of $125 billion to $145 billion.
Meta's situation mirrors that of Alphabet, which recently reported a negative cash flow for the first time, fueling investor concerns about the aggressive spending by major tech companies on AI. The trend suggests a potential $1 trillion spending spree in the coming year, driven by a race to enhance AI capabilities.
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