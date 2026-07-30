Trump vs. The Fed: A Battle Over Interest Rates

President Donald Trump affirmed his support for Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh on Wednesday, despite the latter's hesitation to implement the interest rate cuts Trump has ardently sought. During an Oval Office discussion with reporters, Trump described Warsh as "a brilliant guy," acknowledging his desire for lower interest rates while blaming the Fed's political board for maintaining the current rates.

Meanwhile, Warsh indicated in a press conference that the Fed might consider rate hikes as a response to increasing inflation coupled with a strong job market and economy. He suggested that central bankers often adjust their policies based on labor market conditions and inflation trends.

Trump's comments followed the Federal Reserve's ongoing decision to keep interest rates between 3.50% and 3.75% despite previous demands for reductions. As three of Warsh's colleagues dissented, favoring rate hikes, market predictions now foresee a potential rate increase in September, reflecting a significant shift in expectations.