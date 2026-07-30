Zelenskiy Urges Allies for Air Defense Support Amid Russian Threat
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned of a potential massive Russian attack on Ukraine. He emphasized the critical need for anti-missile defenses from Kyiv's allies, particularly highlighting the role of the United States and others with Patriot air systems to ensure the safety of Ukrainians.
- Country:
- Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Wednesday that a significant Russian strike on Ukraine might occur this evening, stressing the importance of anti-missile defenses from international allies.
Zelenskiy highlighted the crucial role that countries, especially the United States, play in providing air defense systems like the Patriot missiles, which could be vital for protecting Ukrainian lives.
The President's message, shared on Telegram, calls for understanding and action from global partners, underscoring that Ukraine's safety hinges on their willingness to supply the necessary defenses.
ALSO READ
-
F-16 Crash Highlights Resilience and Challenges
-
Trump Vows Strong Retaliation Against Iran Amid Rising Tensions
-
Leaders Discuss Historical Disputes and Refugee Welfare Amid Ongoing Crisis
-
Trump's Call for Tariff Power Sparks Controversy in Russia Sanctions Debate
-
Rouble's Rocky Road: Russian Currency Faces Renewed Challenges