Zelenskiy Urges Allies for Air Defense Support Amid Russian Threat

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned of a potential massive Russian attack on Ukraine. He emphasized the critical need for anti-missile defenses from Kyiv's allies, particularly highlighting the role of the United States and others with Patriot air systems to ensure the safety of Ukrainians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 01:10 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 01:10 IST
Zelenskiy Urges Allies for Air Defense Support Amid Russian Threat
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Wednesday that a significant Russian strike on Ukraine might occur this evening, stressing the importance of anti-missile defenses from international allies.

Zelenskiy highlighted the crucial role that countries, especially the United States, play in providing air defense systems like the Patriot missiles, which could be vital for protecting Ukrainian lives.

The President's message, shared on Telegram, calls for understanding and action from global partners, underscoring that Ukraine's safety hinges on their willingness to supply the necessary defenses.

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