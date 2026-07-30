Zelenskiy Urges Allies for Air Defense Support Amid Russian Threat

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Wednesday that a significant Russian strike on Ukraine might occur this evening, stressing the importance of anti-missile defenses from international allies.

Zelenskiy highlighted the crucial role that countries, especially the United States, play in providing air defense systems like the Patriot missiles, which could be vital for protecting Ukrainian lives.

The President's message, shared on Telegram, calls for understanding and action from global partners, underscoring that Ukraine's safety hinges on their willingness to supply the necessary defenses.