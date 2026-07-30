Trump Vows Strong Retaliation Against Iran Amid Rising Tensions

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that the United States would launch a strong retaliation against Iran after an attack on American military forces in Jordan. He stated that these actions might eventually lead to an agreement but stressed that immediate steps would involve hitting Iran very hard.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for firing multiple ballistic missiles at a U.S. air base and military center in Jordan, while the U.S. military confirmed intercepting several of these missiles. Trump also commented on a drone strike that targeted a U.S.-owned gas storage tanker at Egypt's Mediterranean port, indicating that the situation would eventually be resolved.

Addressing reports from Reuters about Iran potentially acquiring up to 400 shoulder-fired air-defense missile launchers from China, Trump expressed skepticism, noting his belief in assurances from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin that they would not support Iran in this conflict.