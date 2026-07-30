Trump's Uncertainty: Thune's Future in Question
President Donald Trump has yet to decide if Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune is fit for his role. When pressed by reporters, Trump stated that he will determine Thune's suitability and update the public when a decision is made.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed uncertainty over Senate Majority Leader John Thune's continued role.
Trump indicated he would reserve judgment, making it clear that his decision was pending.
Pressed by reporters for details, Trump responded, "Well, we are going to find out and I'll let you know."
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