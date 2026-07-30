South Sudan's Leadership Shake-Up: Central Bank Governor Dismissed

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has dismissed Central Bank Governor Johnny Ohisa, marking the latest in a series of senior leadership changes. The dismissal was announced late Wednesday as part of ongoing governmental reshuffles under Kiir's administration, reflecting potential shifts in South Sudan's economic strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 12:43 IST
South Sudan's Leadership Shake-Up: Central Bank Governor Dismissed
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  • Country:
  • South Sudan

In a significant shift in South Sudan's leadership, President Salva Kiir has removed Johnny Ohisa from his role as the country's central bank governor.

This decision, announced late Wednesday, is part of a broader pattern of dismissals and reshuffles at high levels of government authority.

The move underscores ongoing transformations within President Kiir’s administration, possibly signaling strategic alterations in South Sudan's economic direction.

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