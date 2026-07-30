South Sudan's Leadership Shake-Up: Central Bank Governor Dismissed
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has dismissed Central Bank Governor Johnny Ohisa, marking the latest in a series of senior leadership changes. The dismissal was announced late Wednesday as part of ongoing governmental reshuffles under Kiir's administration, reflecting potential shifts in South Sudan's economic strategy.
- Country:
- South Sudan
In a significant shift in South Sudan's leadership, President Salva Kiir has removed Johnny Ohisa from his role as the country's central bank governor.
This decision, announced late Wednesday, is part of a broader pattern of dismissals and reshuffles at high levels of government authority.
The move underscores ongoing transformations within President Kiir’s administration, possibly signaling strategic alterations in South Sudan's economic direction.