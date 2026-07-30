Mass Migration Surge into Ceuta: Thousands Cross from Morocco

Thousands of migrants swarmed into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, crossing from Morocco after scaling the border fence. The move comes as Moroccan security forces withdrew from the area.

This migration wave comes on the heels of more than 1,500 people swimming into Ceuta in recent days, according to regional authorities.

As Europe’s only land border with Africa, both Ceuta and Melilla often face attempted entries by migrants seeking better opportunities in Europe. Ceuta's leader, Juan Jesus Vivas, has called on Spain's national government to declare an emergency amid these mass arrivals.