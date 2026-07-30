A Russian missile strike near the city of Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine, which tragically claimed a family's lives, likely employed a North Korean missile, reliable sources have suggested. This marks the first utilization of such a weaponry since last year, signifying a replenished arsenal for Moscow.

Historically, Russia has targeted Ukraine with North Korean munitions, but the renewed deployment after an extended hiatus suggests a revival in Moscow's armory. The ramped-up attacks have left eight dead and prompted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to call for increased air defense support from global allies.

Confidential sources confirm that North Korea, a steadfast ally of Russia, has not only provided ballistic missiles but also sent thousands of troops and extensive artillery support. The Ukrainian air force has yet to comment on these developments.