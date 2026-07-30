Microsoft's AI Boost Calms Market Nerves Amid Inflation and Rate Concerns

U.S. stocks rose as Microsoft's positive forecasts eased worries about AI spending, while fresh GDP and inflation data kept investors cautious. Microsoft's stock jumped on strong forecasted sales, while Meta faced a 9% drop due to high AI costs. Economic concerns persist amid mixed signals from the Federal Reserve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 21:46 IST
Microsoft's AI Boost Calms Market Nerves Amid Inflation and Rate Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

On Thursday, U.S. stocks climbed as Microsoft issued promising forecasts that calmed concerns about corporate AI spending, despite investors digesting recent GDP and inflation figures after the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. The tech giant's stock soared by about 14%, on the back of its forecasted strong current-quarter sales and cloud growth, coupled with capital expenditures falling short of expectations.

Even as Microsoft thrived, other tech companies faced challenges. Meta Platforms saw a 9% decline due to a significant drop in its second-quarter free cash flow, drawing attention to ongoing financial pressures in its AI investments. Despite robust earnings reports, rising AI costs at major tech companies have unnerved investors.

Broader economic concerns linger as U.S. economic growth showed signs of slowing in the second quarter and inflation easing in June, providing mixed signals to investors already grappling with the Federal Reserve's unclear stance on interest rate trajectories.

TRENDING

1
Safeguarding AI: U.S. Bans on Chinese Robots and Inverters

Safeguarding AI: U.S. Bans on Chinese Robots and Inverters

United States
2
Zelenskiy and Trump Unite for Ukrainian Defense and Diplomacy

Zelenskiy and Trump Unite for Ukrainian Defense and Diplomacy

United States
3
Precision Strikes: U.S. and Saudi Forces Target Iran-aligned Militants

Precision Strikes: U.S. and Saudi Forces Target Iran-aligned Militants

United States
4
Dollar Dominance: Safe-Haven Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Fed Anticipation

Dollar Dominance: Safe-Haven Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Fed Anticip...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Countries Best Prepared for AI Are Pulling Ahead in Eco-Innovation

Southeast Asia Must Put Natech Hazards Into Climate Adaptation Plans: Here's Why

The Green Cost Crunch: Can AI Turn Compliance into Competitive Advantage?

Small Firms, Big Digital Divide: The Industry 4.0 Reality Check

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026