Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he spoke with Vance about war's impact on markets
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed urgent air defence needs with US Vice President JD Vance, citing ongoing Russian airstrikes and their global market consequences.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday he spoke with U.S. Vice President JD Vance about recent Russian airstrikes, Ukraine's urgent need for air defence missiles and the consequences of Russia's war in Ukraine on global markets.
In a message on Telegram, Zelenskiy said the two men had a "good call" and had discussed the results of his meeting earlier this week in Washington with U.S. President Donald Trump.
"The Russian air strikes on our country continue, and air defense, specifically interceptors for Patriot systems against ballistic missiles, remain a top priority," Zelenskiy said.
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