Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he spoke with Vance about war's impact on markets

​Ukrainian leader ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy said ‌on Friday ​he spoke with U.S. Vice ‌President JD Vance about recent Russian airstrikes, Ukraine's urgent need for air defence ‌missiles and the consequences of ‌Russia's war in Ukraine on global markets.

In a message on Telegram, Zelenskiy said ⁠the ​two ⁠men had a "good call" and had ⁠discussed the results of his ​meeting earlier this week in Washington with ⁠U.S. President Donald Trump.

"The Russian ⁠air ​strikes on our country continue, and air defense, specifically interceptors ⁠for Patriot systems against ballistic missiles, remain ⁠a ⁠top priority," Zelenskiy said.