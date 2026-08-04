Russian soldier kills colleague and three civilians in Crimea

​A Russian soldier in Crimea opened fire on ‌his colleagues, killing one and wounding another, before turning his weapon on civilians and ‌killing three, an official said on Tuesday.

Three ‌other people were wounded, said Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed governor of the Sevastopol region. He ⁠said the ​attacker ⁠had been arrested. There was no information on ⁠the motive for the attacks.

"All circumstances and ​causes of the incident are being established," ⁠said Razvozhayev, urging people to remain calm ⁠and not ​to spread rumours. Crimea is a strategic and heavily militarised peninsula on the ⁠Black Sea, which Russia seized and annexed ⁠from ⁠Ukraine in 2014.