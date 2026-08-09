Haryana's Vision 2047: Empowering Youth Through Education and Sports

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurates new educational facilities, emphasizing the role of youth in building a 'Developed India' by 2047. Saini highlights initiatives enhancing education and grassroots sports, ensuring opportunities for all children and boasting Haryana's significant contributions to India's sporting and industrial achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 14:45 IST
Haryana's Vision 2047: Empowering Youth Through Education and Sports
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday unveiled new educational facilities in Hisar, championing the youth's pivotal role in establishing a 'Developed India' by 2047. Saini praised OP Jindal Modern School for equipping students with essential modern education.

Addressing the gathering, Saini underscored his government's commitment to providing equal opportunities, ensuring children aren't limited by resource scarcity. Sports initiatives, including nursery-level training in 2,000 schools, aim to foster athletic talent from a young age.

With substantial financial assistance for young athletes, Haryana's grassroots sports initiatives are yielding results. The state proudly contributed significantly to India's medal tally, reflecting Saini's vision for education and merit-driven employment, steering clear of recommendation reliance.

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