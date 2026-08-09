West Bengal Gears Up for BHAVYA's Second Phase Proposal

West Bengal Minister Tapas Roy announced that the state government is gearing up to submit a proposal for the second phase of the Central Government's Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna (BHAVYA) by August. The proposal follows a formal communication sent to the Central government on July 24, initiating the groundwork for the state's participation in the scheme.

Minister Roy, addressing reporters, highlighted the transformative efforts of the newly formed Commerce and Industry Department, stating, "We are starting from scratch to prepare and submit our proposal under the 'BHAVYA' scheme." On the same day, the Union Cabinet approved the BHAVYA Rasayan scheme with an allocation of Rs 3,030 crore, aiming to establish three exclusive chemical parks to bolster domestic manufacturing and increase global competitiveness.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared details of the Cabinet's decision, explaining that the scheme, part of the Union Budget for FY2026-27, will span five years and include Rs 3,000 crore for infrastructure development and Rs 30 crore for administrative costs. The scheme requires state governments to contribute at least Rs 500 crore to receive a grant of up to Rs 1,000 crore from the Centre for each park, spread over 2,000 acres of continuous land.