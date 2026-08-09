Govinda Opens Up About End of Iconic Partnership with David Dhawan

In a candid interview, actor Govinda reflects on his successful partnership with filmmaker David Dhawan during the 1990s, revealing why their collaboration ended. Govinda shares insights into their bond and recalls working with the late Kader Khan, highlighting their legendary comic chemistry in Indian cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 17:25 IST
Govinda Opens Up About End of Iconic Partnership with David Dhawan
Actor Govinda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Govinda and director David Dhawan were a formidable duo in the 1990s, delivering iconic films such as 'Raja Babu' and 'Coolie No 1' that continue to entertain audiences. Govinda has now shed light on why their successful partnership came to an end.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Govinda explained that Dhawan reached a point where he felt the collaboration could not continue. Despite wanting to work on more films with Dhawan, Govinda accepted the filmmaker's decision, affirming there were no hard feelings. Their personal bond persisted, as Govinda noted, even though their professional ties concluded.

Govinda also recounted reaching out to Dhawan before the release of his latest film and the conversation they had post-release. Reflecting on another significant collaborator, Kader Khan, Govinda reminisced about their chemistry, credited Khan's influence on his work, and recalled fond memories from their time together in numerous films.

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