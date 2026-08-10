BJP's Tejasvi Surya Challenges Rahul Gandhi Over Jharkhand Student Protests

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his alleged inconsistency over student protests in Jharkhand. Surya condemned the use of force against demonstrators demanding accountability from local authorities, contrasting it with Gandhi's stance in Delhi. Gandhi emphasized dialogue over violence for resolving issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 22:29 IST
BJP's Tejasvi Surya Challenges Rahul Gandhi Over Jharkhand Student Protests
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a heated exchange, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of double standards regarding his stance on student protests. Surya condemned the police action in Jharkhand against students demanding reforms in state recruitment exams, which he claims Gandhi sympathizes with elsewhere.

The protest in Ranchi saw thousands of students clashing with police, as their ongoing march demanding accountability from the Jharkhand government entered its 17th day. Surya questioned Gandhi's consistency, pointing to his demands for accountability from the Union Home Minister over similar incidents in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi reiterated his stance against violence in protests, calling for peaceful dialogue from the Jharkhand government. Emphasizing the right to protest, Gandhi expressed that grievances could only be addressed through discussions rather than force, advocating for immediate resolution of the students' issues in Jharkhand.

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