Nishikant Dubey Criticizes Jharkhand Government Over New Mining Legislation

BJP Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey lashed out at the Jharkhand government over its proposed Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, arguing that while it purports to protect the state’s citizens, it also raises significant concerns over increased cess and economic sustainability.

In a conversation with ANI, Dubey emphasized that the legislation, rooted in a framework dating back to the mid-20th century, recognizes a distinction between major and minor minerals, with substantial oversight retained by the central government. Dubey underscored a Supreme Court ruling that allowed states to continue receiving royalties, despite discrepancies in cess levies.

Focusing on coal, Dubey urged for its current extraction due to India's commitment to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2070. He criticized Chief Minister Hemant Soren's approach, warning it could lead to economic instability, and questioned what benefits, if any, Soren could realistically offer Jharkhand’s residents.