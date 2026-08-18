Nishikant Dubey Criticizes Jharkhand Government Over New Mining Legislation

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey criticized the Jharkhand government's Mines and Minerals Bill, 2026, claiming it aims for employment and prevents migration. He highlighted issues with increased cess and the need to exploit coal before India's zero-carbon deadline. Dubey questioned Chief Minister Hemant Soren's policies and their effect on Jharkhand's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 09:46 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 09:46 IST
Nishikant Dubey Criticizes Jharkhand Government Over New Mining Legislation
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey lashed out at the Jharkhand government over its proposed Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, arguing that while it purports to protect the state’s citizens, it also raises significant concerns over increased cess and economic sustainability.

In a conversation with ANI, Dubey emphasized that the legislation, rooted in a framework dating back to the mid-20th century, recognizes a distinction between major and minor minerals, with substantial oversight retained by the central government. Dubey underscored a Supreme Court ruling that allowed states to continue receiving royalties, despite discrepancies in cess levies.

Focusing on coal, Dubey urged for its current extraction due to India's commitment to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2070. He criticized Chief Minister Hemant Soren's approach, warning it could lead to economic instability, and questioned what benefits, if any, Soren could realistically offer Jharkhand’s residents.

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