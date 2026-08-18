Drone Siege: Moscow's Struggle Against Escalating Air Attacks

Overnight, Russia intercepted 180 drones targeting the Moscow region in a significant Ukrainian air attack. Affected areas included a warehouse belonging to Wildberries, a frequent target since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Flights at Moscow airports were restricted amidst the temporary assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 09:47 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 09:47 IST
Drone Siege: Moscow's Struggle Against Escalating Air Attacks
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In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russia reported the interception of 180 drones targeting the Moscow region overnight, marking one of the largest Ukrainian air attacks on the Russian capital to date.

Moscow's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, shared details via the Telegram messaging app early on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the regional governor, Andrei Vorobyov, noted that the drones struck several facilities, including a warehouse owned by the Russian e-commerce giant Wildberries, resulting in minor damage from drone debris. Three individuals, among them a 10-year-old girl, sustained injuries in the incidents.

Wildberries has often been targeted since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. According to Sobyanin, an additional 620 drones were directed toward the region between Monday evening and early Tuesday morning, prompting a temporary restriction of flights at Moscow's airports as a precautionary measure.

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