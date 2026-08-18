Russian Forces Seize Eastern Ukrainian Settlements

Russian forces have reportedly captured two settlements, Krasnopodillia and Orikhuvatka, in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region. This claim was made by the Russian defense ministry via RIA news agency but remains unverified by independent sources, including Reuters, highlighting the ongoing conflict in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 15:08 IST
Russian Forces Seize Eastern Ukrainian Settlements
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Russian forces have seized two settlements in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to RIA news agency, quoting the Russian defense ministry.

The settlements identified as Krasnopodillia and Orikhuvatka have fallen under Russian control.

The claims have yet to be independently verified, as highlighted by Reuters.

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