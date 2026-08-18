UNESCO Pledges New Support to Restore Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany has pledged fresh support for the damaged Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra during his first official visit to Ukraine, where he met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and government representatives to discuss the organisation's growing role in the country's recovery. The visit covered education, cultural heritage, science, journalism and information, reflecting a crisis response that UNESCO says has mobilised $79 million since the escalation of the war following Russia's invasion in February 2022.

El-Enany visited the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra as the historic monastic complex marked its 975th anniversary, months after a reported strike on 15 June 2026 caused significant damage. UNESCO has now announced $100,000 from its Heritage Emergency Fund for urgent stabilisation work at the site's Dormition Cathedral, while Switzerland will provide another $732,000 through UNESCO for emergency consolidation and preparation of detailed reconstruction plans.

Cathedral roof suffers extensive damage

Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra forms part of the World Heritage property officially known as "Kyiv: Saint-Sophia Cathedral and Related Monastic Buildings, Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra," which joined UNESCO's World Heritage List in 1990. The property has been on the List of World Heritage in Danger since 2023 and has also received provisional enhanced protection under the Second Protocol to the 1954 Hague Convention.

A UNESCO assessment completed in July found extensive damage to the Dormition Cathedral, including destruction affecting more than 80 per cent of its roof and damage to parts of the upper structure. Emergency measures have provided short-term stability, but specialists identified several interventions that need to be completed before comprehensive restoration can move forward.

Those measures include stabilising the north-eastern dome drum and other damaged architectural elements, securing masonry and cladding, and protecting exposed sections from weather. Further structural investigations will be needed before the permanent roof can be reconstructed and the building consolidated for the longer term.

Japan is funding a 3D laser scan and digital survey of the cathedral, creating a detailed record that specialists can use when designing stabilisation, conservation and restoration work.

UNESCO's Ukraine response reaches schools and journalists

Heritage protection represents only one part of UNESCO's work in Ukraine. The organisation says its $79 million mobilisation for the country is currently its largest crisis response anywhere in the world, combining immediate assistance with programmes intended to support longer-term reconstruction.

More than 58,000 Chromebooks have been supplied to teachers and learners, while over 77,000 educators have received training in digital teaching methods. Psychosocial assistance has reached more than 170,000 children, addressing needs created by prolonged disruption, displacement and the pressures of living through war.

UNESCO has also supported more than 5,100 journalists through safety training, equipment, grants and psychological assistance. Protecting journalists and maintaining access to reliable information have become important parts of its response alongside keeping education functioning and preserving cultural institutions.

More than 2,500 Ukrainian cultural professionals have received support, while UNESCO has contributed to the rehabilitation of cultural sites and established the Lviv Culture Hub. Work with researchers and scientific institutions is also intended to help preserve skills and strengthen the resilience of Ukraine's science sector.

Heritage restoration tied to longer-term recovery

El-Enany's meetings with Zelenskyy and Ukrainian officials focused on how emergency programmes can develop into sustained recovery efforts. At the Lavra anniversary ceremony, the UNESCO chief described the site as important not only to Ukrainians but to humanity, placing responsibility for its protection within the wider international community.

The newly announced Swiss contribution will support preparation of full design documentation for the cathedral's permanent roof reconstruction as well as emergency consolidation. UNESCO specialists will continue working with Ukrainian authorities and heritage professionals so that repairs follow international conservation standards and preserve the site's recognised cultural value.

For UNESCO, restoring damaged monuments while supporting teachers, children, journalists, cultural workers and scientists forms part of the same recovery challenge. Its work in Ukraine is increasingly focused on keeping essential knowledge and cultural institutions functioning today while preserving the people, skills and heritage needed for the country's eventual reconstruction.