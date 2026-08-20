Karnataka CM Advocates for 1971 Census-Based Delimitation, Women's Reservation

At the Southern Zonal Council meeting, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar advocated for retaining the current Lok Sabha seat allocation and women's reservation based on the 1971 census. He emphasized that successful population control by southern states should not reduce their political influence in parliamentary representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 13:29 IST
Karnataka CM Advocates for 1971 Census-Based Delimitation, Women's Reservation
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivkumar (Photo: @DKShivakumar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar made a strong case at the Southern Zonal Council for retaining the Lok Sabha's current seat allocation of 543, urging the adoption of the 1971 census as the basis for delimitation for the next 25 years. Shivakumar argued that the political representation of southern states must not be diminished due to their effective population control efforts. He stressed the importance of matching their economic weight with political voice.

During the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council, Shivakumar expressed concern that the South's success in population stabilization could reduce its influence in parliament. He stated that representation is about voice and weight, not merely numbers. The Chief Minister called for respecting the 1971 population basis and ensuring women's reservation without delay, disregarding potential changes from a fresh delimitation exercise.

Shivakumar also urged his fellow Chief Ministers to support a resolution that maintains the current number of Lok Sabha seats for the next 25 years and incorporates women's reservation within this framework. Emphasizing the importance of protecting the South's political voice, Shivakumar linked this issue to broader fairness within India's federal structure. As he noted, the South's political representation is crucial for equitable resource distribution across the nation.

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Strategic Strikes: Targeting the Heart of Russian Oil Infrastructure

Ukraine's Strategic Strikes: Targeting the Heart of Russian Oil Infrastructu...

Global
2
Lost and Found: Thalassery's Warm Welcome for American Tourists

Lost and Found: Thalassery's Warm Welcome for American Tourists

India
3
Kazakhstan's Parliamentary Shift: Tokayev's Consolidating Power

Kazakhstan's Parliamentary Shift: Tokayev's Consolidating Power

Global
4
Max Verstappen's Future Secured: Red Bull Contract Extended Until 2030

Max Verstappen's Future Secured: Red Bull Contract Extended Until 2030

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Schools Should Redesign Learning, Not Retreat From AI

Debt, War, Pandemics and Climate: The New Architecture of Fiscal Risk

Africa’s Mines Are Finding Real Returns From Digitalisation

Electricity Theft Is a $89 Billion Problem: Why Smarter AI Deployment Matters More Than Bigger Models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026