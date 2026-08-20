Karnataka CM Advocates for 1971 Census-Based Delimitation, Women's Reservation

On Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar made a strong case at the Southern Zonal Council for retaining the Lok Sabha's current seat allocation of 543, urging the adoption of the 1971 census as the basis for delimitation for the next 25 years. Shivakumar argued that the political representation of southern states must not be diminished due to their effective population control efforts. He stressed the importance of matching their economic weight with political voice.

During the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council, Shivakumar expressed concern that the South's success in population stabilization could reduce its influence in parliament. He stated that representation is about voice and weight, not merely numbers. The Chief Minister called for respecting the 1971 population basis and ensuring women's reservation without delay, disregarding potential changes from a fresh delimitation exercise.

Shivakumar also urged his fellow Chief Ministers to support a resolution that maintains the current number of Lok Sabha seats for the next 25 years and incorporates women's reservation within this framework. Emphasizing the importance of protecting the South's political voice, Shivakumar linked this issue to broader fairness within India's federal structure. As he noted, the South's political representation is crucial for equitable resource distribution across the nation.