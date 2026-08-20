YSRCP Calls for CBI Probe into Alleged DSC Recruitment Irregularities

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday accused the Andhra Pradesh government of irregularities in the District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment process, highlighting issues he claims the state is ignoring. He stated that while discussions are entertained in the Legislative Assembly, the government avoids them in the Legislative Council, where the Opposition could scrutinize the process.

Reddy alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu fears the Opposition pinpointing the faults in the recruitment procedure. He challenged Education Minister Nara Lokesh's assertion that assigning both the preparation and the conduct of DSC examinations to a single officer was standard practice, alleging it paved the way for irregularities.

The YSR Congress Party also demanded clarity on the appointing of employees and questioned the legitimacy of certain appointments under the sports quota. Allegations of bribes solicited from candidates have surfaced, accompanied by demands for a comprehensive CBI investigation. Protests led by Botsa Satyanarayana along with YSRCP MLCs underscore the party's demand for accountability and transparency.