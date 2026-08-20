YSRCP Challenges Andhra Pradesh Government Over Recruitment Irregularities

In a bold move, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday publicly challenged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh, calling for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in the state's recruitment exams. This challenge emerges amid accusations of flawed processes within the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment, which Jagan claims are being downplayed by the state administration.

Reddy's demand for transparency was accompanied by pointed questions directed at the government's intent, particularly concerning Naveen, an outsourcing employee allegedly at the center of a merit list controversy. Despite securing top ranks, Naveen's abrupt exclusion from the merit list raised eyebrows, prompting Jagan to question the actions of the state and its reluctance to engage in open legislative debates on the subject.

Amidst growing pressures, YSRCP representatives have insisted on a comprehensive investigation into all associated recruitment activities, including the use of sports quotas. They have further urged Education Minister Lokesh to resign, while staging protests to amplify their demand for accountability and an in-depth CBI inquiry. The ongoing controversy continues to cast a spotlight on Andhra Pradesh's recruitment processes and governance.