Trump and Cohen: From Foes to Friends?

Donald Trump reunites with Michael Cohen on a New York radio program, highlighting friendship and forgiveness following Cohen's role in Trump's 2024 hush-money trial conviction. Trump continues to seek political allies and appeals the conviction, amid discussions on immunity and forthcoming midterm elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 06:43 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 06:43 IST
Trump and Cohen: From Foes to Friends?
Donald Trump

In a surprising twist, former President Donald Trump publicly reunited with Michael Cohen on Thursday, once his loyal fixer, now a notable adversary. The warmth of their encounter was broadcast during Cohen's New York radio program, initiating a new phase in their tumultuous relationship.

Cohen’s court testimony had contributed to Trump’s 2024 conviction in the Stormy Daniels hush-money case. Despite their past, Cohen is seeking a pardon and expressed a willingness to forgive, even addressing Trump warmly as 'boss' during a reflective monologue.

The meeting unfolded as Trump navigates the political landscape, seeking allies for the upcoming midterm elections. As Cohen played a snippet of an older R&B song, he hinted at reconciliation, an emblem of their unexpected reunion amidst ongoing legal and political challenges.

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