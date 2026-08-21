Trump and Cohen: From Foes to Friends?

In a surprising twist, former President Donald Trump publicly reunited with Michael Cohen on Thursday, once his loyal fixer, now a notable adversary. The warmth of their encounter was broadcast during Cohen's New York radio program, initiating a new phase in their tumultuous relationship.

Cohen’s court testimony had contributed to Trump’s 2024 conviction in the Stormy Daniels hush-money case. Despite their past, Cohen is seeking a pardon and expressed a willingness to forgive, even addressing Trump warmly as 'boss' during a reflective monologue.

The meeting unfolded as Trump navigates the political landscape, seeking allies for the upcoming midterm elections. As Cohen played a snippet of an older R&B song, he hinted at reconciliation, an emblem of their unexpected reunion amidst ongoing legal and political challenges.