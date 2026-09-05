Putin Orders Ceasefire Ahead of U.S. Delegation Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a temporary halt to military strikes on Kyiv to accommodate an upcoming visit by a U.S. delegation. This move, reported by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, is in preparation for talks with U.S. special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 17:32 IST
Putin Orders Ceasefire Ahead of U.S. Delegation Visit
Russian President

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed a three-day cessation of military strikes on Kyiv, effective from Saturday. This decision, as reported by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, is made to prepare for an impending visit from a U.S. delegation.

The upcoming diplomatic engagement involves meetings with U.S. special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Peskov disclosed this information in a statement to the TASS news agency.

This pause in hostilities reflects a strategic move by the Kremlin to facilitate open dialogues with U.S. officials, seeking potential resolutions amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

TRENDING

1
$500 Million for Ecuador: The Hard Part Is Fixing Finances Without Deepening Hardship

$500 Million for Ecuador: The Hard Part Is Fixing Finances Without Deepening...

Ecuador
2
UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

Pakistan
3
EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

Ukraine
4
Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Bioenergy Can Support Decarbonisation, but Its Economics Are Getting Tougher

The Hidden Trade-Off of AI in Higher Education

How the Platform Economy Turns Interface Design Into a Privacy Risk

Why Electrification Has Not Ended Energy Poverty in South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026