Putin Orders Ceasefire Ahead of U.S. Delegation Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed a three-day cessation of military strikes on Kyiv, effective from Saturday. This decision, as reported by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, is made to prepare for an impending visit from a U.S. delegation.

The upcoming diplomatic engagement involves meetings with U.S. special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Peskov disclosed this information in a statement to the TASS news agency.

This pause in hostilities reflects a strategic move by the Kremlin to facilitate open dialogues with U.S. officials, seeking potential resolutions amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.