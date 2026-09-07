Race for the House: Key Battlegrounds in the 2024 Midterms

In the upcoming U.S. midterm elections, around 50 pivotal races in the House of Representatives will take center stage as Democrats aim to seize control from Republicans by acquiring three more seats. These contests span from Arizona to Wisconsin, where boundary changes and local dynamics play significant roles.

In Arizona, Democrat Amish Shah faces Republican Jay Feely for a prominent open seat, while JoAnna Mendoza challenges Republican Representative Juan Ciscomani. California is witnessing a potential Democratic comeback as it counters Republican-led redistricting, threatening Republicans like Representative David Valadao.

Texas and Florida are also crucial battlegrounds. Texas saw redistricting that might benefit Republicans, though several competitive races remain. Florida's elections could reshuffle its delegation significantly, with candidates like Democrat Kathy Castor and Republican Mike Beltran locked in tough battles. The outcomes in these states will heavily influence the political landscape.