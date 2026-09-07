Chancellor Merz Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amid Election Shake-Up

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized that the recent state election victory by the pro-Russia AfD in Saxony-Anhalt will not deter the federal government's support for Ukraine. Merz highlighted the potential threat to Germany's internal security, noting the election’s positive reception in Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 17:54 IST
Chancellor Merz Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amid Election Shake-Up
Friedrich Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made it clear on Monday that the state election win by the pro-Russia AfD would not alter the federal government's unwavering support for Ukraine. He cautioned that Germany faces a concrete threat to its internal security.

Merz stressed the implications of the election outcome, specifically highlighting that it has been well-received in Russia. His comments came in response to the victory in the eastern German state of Saxony-Anhalt.

Merz's statements serve as a firm reminder of the federal government's stance amidst growing concerns over internal and external security in Germany.

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