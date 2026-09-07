Chancellor Merz Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amid Election Shake-Up

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made it clear on Monday that the state election win by the pro-Russia AfD would not alter the federal government's unwavering support for Ukraine. He cautioned that Germany faces a concrete threat to its internal security.

Merz stressed the implications of the election outcome, specifically highlighting that it has been well-received in Russia. His comments came in response to the victory in the eastern German state of Saxony-Anhalt.

Merz's statements serve as a firm reminder of the federal government's stance amidst growing concerns over internal and external security in Germany.