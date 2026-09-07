Chancellor Merz Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amid Election Shake-Up
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized that the recent state election victory by the pro-Russia AfD in Saxony-Anhalt will not deter the federal government's support for Ukraine. Merz highlighted the potential threat to Germany's internal security, noting the election’s positive reception in Russia.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made it clear on Monday that the state election win by the pro-Russia AfD would not alter the federal government's unwavering support for Ukraine. He cautioned that Germany faces a concrete threat to its internal security.
Merz stressed the implications of the election outcome, specifically highlighting that it has been well-received in Russia. His comments came in response to the victory in the eastern German state of Saxony-Anhalt.
Merz's statements serve as a firm reminder of the federal government's stance amidst growing concerns over internal and external security in Germany.