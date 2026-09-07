Rhine's Decline: The Economic Impact of Falling Waters

The Rhine River in Germany continues to grapple with diminishing water levels following extended dry weather. This situation has forced cargo vessels to operate at partial capacity, though the river remains above the record lows experienced in August, according to navigation authorities and commodity traders.

The navigable gauge at Kaub, a critical point near Koblenz, recorded water levels at approximately 34 cm on Monday, decreasing from 50 cm the previous week. In August, the river sank to depths below 10 cm, surpassing the prior record low of 25 cm set in 2018. Despite the shallow waters, ships persist in carrying reduced loads, leading to increased costs as freight is distributed across multiple vessels.

The scarcity has driven up river shipping prices; the rate for transporting a tanker barge from Rotterdam to Karlsruhe escalated to €120-€125 per ton from €100 last week. Some rainfall predicted for this week could improve water levels slightly; however, experts warn it will not fully alleviate current challenges.