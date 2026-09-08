Republicans Gamble on a Midterm Convention to Bolster Support Despite Trump's Low Approval

In a bold and unusual move, President Donald Trump and the Republican Party are staging a high-profile national convention in Dallas, aiming to boost energy among supporters for the upcoming midterm elections. This unconventional gathering, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday at the American Airlines Center, comes as Trump grapples with low approval ratings.

Unlike typical conventions held during presidential election years, this event won't conduct formal business, but rather serves as a platform to unite and energize the party. Trump's keynote and closing speeches are set to be the highlight, amidst concerns about likely low attendance due to recent negative headlines and economic issues related to the Iran war.

The convention presents both risks and opportunities for Republicans, with strategists warning it could backfire due to Trump's unpopularity. Nonetheless, party officials perceive it as a chance to rekindle voter enthusiasm by highlighting Trump's policy successes and framing Democrats as extreme. Key Republican figures, including Vice President JD Vance, are expected to attend, setting the stage for a pivotal political showdown.