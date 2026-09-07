Trump's Ultimatum to Bombardier: Manufacture in the U.S. or Get Out!

President Donald Trump announced that Bombardier must begin manufacturing in the United States to continue selling in the market, citing dissatisfaction with their current products. This adds tension to the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and Canada concerning aircraft manufacturing and certification issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 23:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 23:29 IST
Trump's Ultimatum to Bombardier: Manufacture in the U.S. or Get Out!

President Donald Trump, on Monday, declared that Bombardier, the airplane manufacturer based in Canada, will no longer be able to sell its products in the United States unless it sets up manufacturing operations within the country.

In a bold statement on Truth Social, Trump proclaimed, 'NO MORE SELLING BOMBARDIER IN THE UNITED STATES! Their products aren’t good enough!' He further insisted that Bombardier must start building in the U.S. to access the American market and accused the company of treating America like a 'piggybank.'

Bombardier has yet to respond to requests for comment regarding this announcement. This development is part of a broader trade dispute between the United States and Canada, which previously saw Trump threaten import tariffs unless Canadian jets were decertified in favor of American rivals.

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