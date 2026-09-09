U.S. Missile Strikes Iranian Tanker Near Kharg Island
A small Iranian tanker was struck by a U.S. missile close to Kharg Island, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency. The incident, reported to have caused no casualties, occurred about four miles from the island. Efforts are being made to evacuate the crew.
An Iranian tanker has been targeted by a U.S. missile, striking just four miles from Kharg Island, as reported by Tasnim news agency on Tuesday.
The projectile, launched by U.S. forces, hit the vessel near the Kharg Island anchorage, leading to an immediate crew evacuation.
Officials confirmed there were no casualties resulting from the attack, with further details on the confrontation still emerging.