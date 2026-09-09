Market Sways Amidst Tech Turmoil and Mideast Tensions

The S&P 500 dropped as Salesforce and other software stocks declined, partly due to fears of AI disruption from OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra. Meanwhile, Intel and Qualcomm surged after an AI chip deal with Amazon. Mideast conflicts spiked oil prices, and traders anticipate a potential Fed interest rate hike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 01:48 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 01:48 IST
Market Sways Amidst Tech Turmoil and Mideast Tensions
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The S&P 500 saw declines on Tuesday as technology giants like Salesforce and Intuit witnessed stocks falling by approximately 4%, impacted by concerns over AI advancements and geopolitical tensions affecting the energy sector. The turmoil occurred amidst anticipation of crucial inflation data set to influence potential Federal Reserve interest rate maneuvers.

Despite the software sector's slump, chipmakers like Intel and Qualcomm experienced boosts, riding the wave of a lucrative agreement with Amazon to produce custom AI chips. Meanwhile, concerns over the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran stoked energy market volatility, pushing oil prices higher as hostilities ensued in the Middle East.

As traders increasingly priced in the probability of an imminent rate hike, pressures from U.S. Treasury yields and robust employment data for August loomed large. Market participants eagerly await upcoming economic reports, which are expected to further shape the trajectory of monetary policy deliberations at the forthcoming Fed meeting.

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