Intense U.S. Open Quarter-Finals Promise Thrilling Showdowns

Elena Rybakina aims for the pinnacle of tennis rankings as she faces Zheng Qinwen in a tense U.S. Open quarter-final. Coco Gauff continues her remarkable streak against Mirra Andreeva, while Alexander Zverev battles Botic van de Zandschulp after enduring marathon matches. Thrilling matchups unfold on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 01:50 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 01:50 IST
Intense U.S. Open Quarter-Finals Promise Thrilling Showdowns
Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina is on the cusp of reaching the top spot in tennis rankings as she prepares for a fierce quarter-final clash at the U.S. Open. With Zheng Qinwen, the tournament's comeback star, standing in her path, Rybakina must draw on her impressive form, having not dropped a single set so far.

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev seeks to cap off his resilient performance as he faces a strong opponent in Botic van de Zandschulp. After enduring grueling five-set matches, the French Open champion eyes another Grand Slam title this year.

Coco Gauff also makes headlines, defending a winning streak against reigning French Open winner Mirra Andreeva. The American favorite returns to the U.S. Open quarter-finals, invigorated and ready to secure another championship.

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