Intense U.S. Open Quarter-Finals Promise Thrilling Showdowns

Elena Rybakina is on the cusp of reaching the top spot in tennis rankings as she prepares for a fierce quarter-final clash at the U.S. Open. With Zheng Qinwen, the tournament's comeback star, standing in her path, Rybakina must draw on her impressive form, having not dropped a single set so far.

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev seeks to cap off his resilient performance as he faces a strong opponent in Botic van de Zandschulp. After enduring grueling five-set matches, the French Open champion eyes another Grand Slam title this year.

Coco Gauff also makes headlines, defending a winning streak against reigning French Open winner Mirra Andreeva. The American favorite returns to the U.S. Open quarter-finals, invigorated and ready to secure another championship.