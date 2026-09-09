Intense U.S. Open Quarter-Finals Promise Thrilling Showdowns
Elena Rybakina aims for the pinnacle of tennis rankings as she faces Zheng Qinwen in a tense U.S. Open quarter-final. Coco Gauff continues her remarkable streak against Mirra Andreeva, while Alexander Zverev battles Botic van de Zandschulp after enduring marathon matches. Thrilling matchups unfold on Wednesday.
Elena Rybakina is on the cusp of reaching the top spot in tennis rankings as she prepares for a fierce quarter-final clash at the U.S. Open. With Zheng Qinwen, the tournament's comeback star, standing in her path, Rybakina must draw on her impressive form, having not dropped a single set so far.
Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev seeks to cap off his resilient performance as he faces a strong opponent in Botic van de Zandschulp. After enduring grueling five-set matches, the French Open champion eyes another Grand Slam title this year.
Coco Gauff also makes headlines, defending a winning streak against reigning French Open winner Mirra Andreeva. The American favorite returns to the U.S. Open quarter-finals, invigorated and ready to secure another championship.