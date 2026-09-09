Diplomatic Fallout: Bosnia Expels Serbian Diplomats Amid Controversial Mladic Funeral

Bosnia has expelled two Serbian diplomats and suspended regional cooperation plans in response to a controversial public funeral held for former Bosnian Serb General Ratko Mladic in Belgrade. Mladic, who passed away on August 27 while serving a life sentence for genocide and war crimes, is still a divisive figure in the Balkans.

The funeral, which drew thousands and included government officials, was criticized for its glorification of a convicted war criminal. Bosnia's Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic accused Serbia of crossing 'all red lines' with their handling of Mladic's death.

European leaders and UN officials condemned the event, with the European Commission President warning it could jeopardize Serbia's EU membership aspirations. The incident underscores persistent tensions in the region over historical atrocities and accountability.