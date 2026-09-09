Tamil Nadu's Ruling TVK Holds Critical Alliance Meeting Amid Internal Tensions

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is set to host its second crucial alliance coordination meeting to discuss alliance structure and governance at its Chennai headquarters. Key issues include steering committee establishment and coalition programs. Major allies will attend, while the Left parties express issue-based support without alliance integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 09:49 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 09:49 IST
Tamil Nadu's Ruling TVK Holds Critical Alliance Meeting Amid Internal Tensions
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay with CPIM leaders K Balakrishnan and P Shanmugam (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, is poised to hold a significant alliance coordination meeting at its Panaiyur headquarters in Chennai. The gathering, chaired by TVK founder and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, aims to formalize the alliance's structure and operational framework.

Key agenda items for the meeting include finalizing the post-election coalition, drafting a Common Minimum Programme, establishing a steering committee, and naming the alliance officially. Invitations have been dispatched to all members of the TVK-led alliance, which features significant partners such as the Indian National Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and others.

However, the Left parties, including the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), have expressed reservations about attending. The CPM state secretary, P Shanmugam, clarified that the party's support remains issue-based and not tied to the formal alliance framework. The meeting also comes amid developing frictions within the ruling coalition over the potential Prime Ministerial candidate endorsed by the TVK.

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