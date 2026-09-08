AIADMK's Palaniswami Slams TVK Government: Corruption and Inflation Under Fire

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for increasing corruption and inflation, neglecting law and order, and failing to address farmer issues. Palaniswami also pointed out mismanagement in urban administration and condemned the lack of action on financial scams under Chief Minister Vijay's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 14:34 IST
AIADMK's Palaniswami Slams TVK Government: Corruption and Inflation Under Fire
AIADMK General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami, has accused the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government of exacerbating corruption, inflation, and neglecting pressing state issues. Palaniswami emphasized that corruption under the current administration has multiplied significantly.

The Opposition leader highlighted a massive fraud involving FQL funds, implicating a private firm responsible for defrauding thousands. He challenged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to take decisive action against the accused but noted the government's inaction. Palaniswami also condemned the mishandling of law and order and criticized the Chief Minister for deflecting urban administration discussions to another minister without addressing critical police department needs.

Palaniswami went on to deplore the unchecked inflation surge within four months under CM Vijay, pinning a 20 percent rise in essential goods. Accusations of governmental indifference stretched to farmers, particularly in Thanjavur and Cuddalore, struggling with unprocured agricultural produce. Amid these critiques, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) staged a protest objecting to remarks made by CM Vijay, escalating tensions in the legislative assembly.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Clean Energy, Fair Choices: Why Governments Must Put Citizens at the Heart of Transition

Mongolia’s Health Cybersecurity at a Crossroads as Digital Care Expands Faster Than Defences

Unlocking Tonga’s Economy: Why Finance, Skills and Infrastructure Hold the Key to Growth

Why the Strait of Hormuz Is a Bigger Economic Risk Than an Oil Story

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026