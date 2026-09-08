AIADMK's Palaniswami Slams TVK Government: Corruption and Inflation Under Fire

In a scathing critique, AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami, has accused the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government of exacerbating corruption, inflation, and neglecting pressing state issues. Palaniswami emphasized that corruption under the current administration has multiplied significantly.

The Opposition leader highlighted a massive fraud involving FQL funds, implicating a private firm responsible for defrauding thousands. He challenged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to take decisive action against the accused but noted the government's inaction. Palaniswami also condemned the mishandling of law and order and criticized the Chief Minister for deflecting urban administration discussions to another minister without addressing critical police department needs.

Palaniswami went on to deplore the unchecked inflation surge within four months under CM Vijay, pinning a 20 percent rise in essential goods. Accusations of governmental indifference stretched to farmers, particularly in Thanjavur and Cuddalore, struggling with unprocured agricultural produce. Amid these critiques, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) staged a protest objecting to remarks made by CM Vijay, escalating tensions in the legislative assembly.